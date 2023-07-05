SC Lottery
Angler sets world record after reeling in 12-pound largemouth bass

Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever...
Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in her line class.(International Game Fish Association)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PAINT ROCK, Texas (Gray News) - An angler in Texas has set a new world record thanks to her latest catch.

According to the International Game Fish Association, Lea Anne Powell became a world record holder after reeling in a huge largemouth bass out of O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas.

The association verified Powell’s catch as a 12-pound largemouth bass, setting the record for the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in her line class.

Powell was fishing with Capt. Dalton Smith when the record fish was caught.

According to the association, Powell’s fish tops the previous record by nearly 3 pounds.

Officials said the lake is known for producing bass exceeding the coveted 10-pound mark.

