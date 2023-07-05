SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Chinese water buffalo euthanized after animals get loose in east Charlotte

Three buffaloes escaped on Friday afternoon, officials said.
A trio of Chinese water buffalo escaped in east Charlotte this past weekend. (CREDIT: @j.a.r.e.x. on TikTok)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A trio of Chinese water buffaloes got loose in east Charlotte this past weekend, one of which had to be euthanized, officials confirmed.

According to CMPD Animal Care and Control, officers received a call around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, June 30 about three buffaloes that had gotten loose in the area of Leesburg Road and Hollyhouse Drive.

An animal control officer was able to capture the buffaloes and put them into a livestock trailer their owner was towing.

Once in the trailer, one of the buffaloes was spooked and ran back out of the trailer.

Several animal control officers worked for hours to corral the buffalo, but were unsuccessful.

The buffalo eventually became contained in a ball field at Albemarle Road Elementary School on Saturday morning.

Animal control said the buffalo became increasingly aggressive, and after causing significant damage to the owner’s truck and charging a person, it was determined that the animal had to be euthanized.

The owner of the buffaloes was given a uniform citation by CMPD, and could face additional ones.

Animal control said Chinese water buffalo are illegal to own in North Carolina.

Related: Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement respond to reported wallaby in neighborhood

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says emergency services are on the scene of an alligator...
69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
‘These dogs have my baby in their mouth’: Toddler recovering after dog attack
Charleston and Berkeley Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings expire for Lowcountry counties
The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he...
South Carolina awards inmate $485K after prison attack
A crash involving a golf cart on the Isle of Palms involved multiple injuries Tuesday night.
Isle of Palms Police investigate crash involving golf cart

Latest News

The Moncks Corner Police Department says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash on...
1 killed in a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 52
Andrew Clark Barnes, 39, was arrested after driving the wrong way and almost hitting a police...
Report: Driver arrested after driving wrong way, nearly hitting police car
It happened on Pennyroyal Road at Reown Drive.
Georgetown County fire crews respond to crash with medevac
VIDEO: President Joe Biden to visit Midlands on Thursday
North Charleston police are searching for a 30-year-old man last heard from on Saturday.
N. Charleston police searching for missing man