Chinese water buffalo euthanized after animals get loose in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A trio of Chinese water buffaloes got loose in east Charlotte this past weekend, one of which had to be euthanized, officials confirmed.

According to CMPD Animal Care and Control, officers received a call around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, June 30 about three buffaloes that had gotten loose in the area of Leesburg Road and Hollyhouse Drive.

An animal control officer was able to capture the buffaloes and put them into a livestock trailer their owner was towing.

Once in the trailer, one of the buffaloes was spooked and ran back out of the trailer.

Several animal control officers worked for hours to corral the buffalo, but were unsuccessful.

The buffalo eventually became contained in a ball field at Albemarle Road Elementary School on Saturday morning.

Animal control said the buffalo became increasingly aggressive, and after causing significant damage to the owner’s truck and charging a person, it was determined that the animal had to be euthanized.

The owner of the buffaloes was given a uniform citation by CMPD, and could face additional ones.

Animal control said Chinese water buffalo are illegal to own in North Carolina.

