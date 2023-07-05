Columbia takes Independence Day series opener from RiverDogs

Charleston, SC- The Columbia Fireflies scored three runs in the final three innings to break open a tie game on the way to a 5-2 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Tuesday night. A crowd of 6,245, the largest of the season, took in the game at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Columbia’s victory allowed them to remain tied for first place in the Carolina League South Division race and dropped the RiverDogs a game behind.

Columbia (6-4, 41-24) took the lead in the second inning without the aid of a hit. RiverDogs starting pitcher Alex Ayala Jr. retired the first batter of the inning on a fly ball to right. The southpaw then allowed the next five batters to reach base via four walks and a hit batter. Two of the walks came with the bases loaded and forced in the first two runs of the game. Ayala did not factor in the decision, working 1.1 innings with five walks.

The RiverDogs (4-6, 32-44) rebounded from a slow start offensively to tie the game in the fifth. Cooper Kinney walked to begin the frame, becoming just the second hitter to reach base against Steven Zobac. Jhon Diaz and Cristopher Barete followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases. Julio Meza battled with two strikes, eventually dropping a single into shallow right field that tied the game. One run scored on the base hit and another on an error by right fielder Levi Usher, who bobbled the ball.

The score remained tied until the seventh inning. Third baseman Austin Charles blasted his first home run of the season to break the tie with a towering drive over the left field wall. In the eighth, Lizandro Rodriguez made it 4-2 with an RBI double and Brett Squires tacked on the final run with a ninth inning base hit.

Juan Rodriguez worked 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out three. Kikito Severino followed with 2.0 solid frames, never allowing a hit. Michael Sansone surrendered two runs in 2.0 innings to take the loss and Jack Hartman allowed the ninth inning run on three hits.

The Fireflies were led by two hits from both Charles and Rodriguez. Meza and Odalys Peguero provided two each for the RiverDogs. Chandler Simpson saw his stolen base streak end at 10 games but extended his hitting streak to 13.

Ballpark Fun

The largest crowd of the season battled a nearly two-hour rain delay to provide a tremendous atmosphere for the Independence Day contest. In the end, the fans were treated to the largest and loudest fireworks display of the season courtesy of First National Bank.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Trevor Martin (3-4, 3.71) is scheduled to take the mound for the RiverDogs. Columbia will turn to RHP Ben Kudrna (4-3, 3.96). As part of a “Ballpark Buffet” ticket package for $25, fans will receive a general admission ticket and as many hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, bags of popcorn, roasted peanuts, and soft drinks as they desire. The deal will last through the fifth inning.

