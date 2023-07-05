SC Lottery
Court date set in Live 5 News lawsuit against Charleston Co. sheriff

Live 5 News filed the lawsuit two weeks ago in an effort to give the public the opportunity to hear the jailhouse calls.
By Thomas Gruel
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A court date has been set in the Live 5 News lawsuit against the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office over their refusal to release jail video calls made by a suspect in a deadly DUI crash that killed a newlywed in April.

Live 5 News filed the lawsuit two weeks ago in an effort to give the public the opportunity to hear the jailhouse calls.

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death and reckless homicide after the April 28 crash. The sheriff’s office released audio and video from calls made by Komoroski to the Post and Courier after that outlet requested the recordings through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The sheriff’s office did provide logs of calls made by Komoroski since she has been in jail after a similar Live 5 News FOIA request.

But weeks after the sheriff’s office provided the recordings to the newspaper, it denied a request from Live 5 News for the same material, stating the denial was made because of “counsel and other interested parties [raising] a concern that similar record releases would materially interfere with the administration of justice.”

The suit, filed by Live 5 WCSC’s parent company, Gray Television LLC, names Kristin Graziano in her official capacity as sheriff of Charleston County. The lawsuit states that the sheriff’s office’s legal counsel said on June 9 that the prior release of the requested information was “erroneous” and that the “erroneous prior release...has been mitigated by a clawback request.”

The Post and Courier’s reporting of the contents of the videos remains on its website.

The lawsuit alleges the sheriff’s office’s refusal to provide the audio recordings violates the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act. It seeks a declaratory judgment that requires Graziano to provide the requested information as well as reasonable attorney fees and other legal costs.

Call records show she attempted to make 271 calls during her first 23 days in jail, from April 29 to May 21. Of those calls, only 128 were completed. Call logs show the calls averaged about 10 minutes in length.

The hearing is set for Monday at 10:30 a.m.

