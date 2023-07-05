Fire destroys golf cart in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District responded to a fire that destroyed a golf cart.

Crews responded at around 9:30 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Omni Boulevard where the fire was reported.

Firefighters said the golf cart was “well involved” but no other buildings or vehicles were threatened by the fire.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.