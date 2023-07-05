SC Lottery
Fire destroys golf cart in Mount Pleasant

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District responded to a fire that destroyed a golf cart.

Crews responded at around 9:30 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Omni Boulevard where the fire was reported.

Firefighters said the golf cart was “well involved” but no other buildings or vehicles were threatened by the fire.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured.

