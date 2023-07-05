SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Wando Landing St. closed as crews respond to fire

(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on Daniel Island Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement has closed Wando Landing Street between Daniel Island Drive and Pierce Street.

According to the Charleston Police Department, crews are responding to a residential structure fire on Wando Landing Street near Augustus Street.

Officials say the lone occupant was able to get out of the home safely.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is assisting with the call.

This is a developing story.

