FIRST ALERT: Traffic diverted after Isle of Palms crash involving golf cart

THE ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms Police are investigating a crash involving a golf cart that caused multiple injuries Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Palm Boulevard and 25th Avenue, police said.

The latest word was that none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Traffic is being diverted away from the accident scene. Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

