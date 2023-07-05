SC Lottery
Georgetown County fire crews respond to crash with medevac

It happened on Pennyroyal Road at Reown Drive.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Fire and EMS says one person was hurt in a single-vehicle Wednesday morning crash.

The department was called out at 7:15 a.m. to Pennyroyal Road at Reown Drive.

Crews say the vehicle, which has one person inside, rolled over, and a medevac was needed. A medevac is an abbreviation for medical evacuation.

Once a helicopter arrived, crews on board the flight reported that the victim was in stable condition, Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Bostic said.

The crash has since been cleared. However, Bostic said crews will still be on the scene working on a power pole.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

