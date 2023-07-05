SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gilliard kicks off SC Senate campaign with bus tour

Rep. Gilliard is kicking off his campaign for the state senate by going on a bus tour to visit local community leaders in Charleston and North Charleston.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Rep. Wendell Gilliard is kicking off his campaign for the state senate by going on a bus tour to visit local community leaders in downtown Charleston and North Charleston.

Some of Gilliard’s stops on Wednesday included Burke High School, Pepperhill Park and the Liberty Hill neighborhood in North Charleston.

Gilliard and State Reps. Deon Tedder and JA Moore are the three candidates for the vacant seat that was previously held by Marlon Kimpson, who resigned to take a job with the Biden administration.

Gilliard kicked off his campaign at Burke High School before hopping on a bus with community leaders to Pepperhill Park.

While there, he met with several community leaders, who said some of the biggest problems include flooding. One man said when it rains, there’s often trash that ends up on his yard, leading to a big cleanup.

Gilliard also met with the Hispanic community, who said that Hispanics need more support in education, jobs and affordable housing in the Lowcountry.

Gilliard also said people who live in public housing and other communities can succeed if they are given the opportunity to do so.

“When you look at public housing and talk about economic injustice, always remember those people are great people,” Gilliard said. “Whether it be Black, white, Latino or anything that lives in public housing, they are great people just like everybody else.”

The special election to fill the vacant seat in District 42 will be held on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says emergency services are on the scene of an alligator...
69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
‘These dogs have my baby in their mouth’: Toddler recovering after dog attack
Charleston and Berkeley Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings expire for Lowcountry counties
The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he...
South Carolina awards inmate $485K after prison attack
A crash involving a golf cart on the Isle of Palms involved multiple injuries Tuesday night.
Isle of Palms Police investigate crash involving golf cart

Latest News

The victim says she was left with severe head trauma, a broken left foot and bruises all over...
Crash survivor seeks changes on Black Tom Road
Lester Simmons was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
Police arrest man accused of robbing person at gas pump
VIDEO: Police arrest man accused of robbing person at gas pump
After two incidents involving golf carts and low-speed vehicles occurred over the weekend, the...
Law enforcement urging South Carolinians to follow the rules of the road