Gilliard kicks off SC Senate campaign with bus tour

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Rep. Wendell Gilliard is kicking off his campaign for the state senate by going on a bus tour to visit local community leaders in downtown Charleston and North Charleston.

Some of Gilliard’s stops on Wednesday included Burke High School, Pepperhill Park and the Liberty Hill neighborhood in North Charleston.

Gilliard and State Reps. Deon Tedder and JA Moore are the three candidates for the vacant seat that was previously held by Marlon Kimpson, who resigned to take a job with the Biden administration.

Gilliard kicked off his campaign at Burke High School before hopping on a bus with community leaders to Pepperhill Park.

While there, he met with several community leaders, who said some of the biggest problems include flooding. One man said when it rains, there’s often trash that ends up on his yard, leading to a big cleanup.

Gilliard also met with the Hispanic community, who said that Hispanics need more support in education, jobs and affordable housing in the Lowcountry.

Gilliard also said people who live in public housing and other communities can succeed if they are given the opportunity to do so.

“When you look at public housing and talk about economic injustice, always remember those people are great people,” Gilliard said. “Whether it be Black, white, Latino or anything that lives in public housing, they are great people just like everybody else.”

The special election to fill the vacant seat in District 42 will be held on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.