‘I get paid to blow stuff up’: Behind the scenes at Lowcountry fireworks shows

Most people who enjoy fireworks shows do not realize the amount of work going on behind the scenes to make the show happen.
By Molly McBride
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Millions of people have enjoyed fireworks shows for years, but really have no idea about the amount of work that goes into each show.

Jodie Nunnally, an outdoor display operator with Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics, has led firework shows across the Lowcountry for 10 years, including Tuesday night’s show on the Isle of Palms.

He said he enjoys getting paid to “blow stuff up,” but his favorite part of the job is listening to the crowd’s reaction after the display is over.

“Everybody out here, for the 20, 30 minutes that I’m shooting fireworks, they’re loving it, but they don’t see the multiple days that we put into getting this,” Nunnally said. “I tell people, if you’re going to shoot fireworks, you’re a nameless, faceless shadow in the smoke.”

He said depending on the show, it takes dozens of hours to design it, purchase the supplies, set up the fireworks, and take it all down.

“So, you’re four to five days for 30 minutes,” Nunnally said.

He said the show is scripted and programmed onto a flash drive. He and the crew have to place the correctly sized fireworks in the right spot to ensure everything runs smoothly.

But, if something goes wrong, Nunnally said he is never too far to help.

“I’m a firm believer in safety, and I tell all my people we come on the pier, we’re all coming on together, we’re all coming off together. I’m the last person off the pier,” Nunnally said.

Another outdoor display operator, Michael Dudley, led Tuesday night’s show at the RiverDogs stadium in downtown Charleston.

Dudley said he is a newer operator. He not only leads the shows, he designs them and programs them onto a flash drive.

He said designing shows gives him a chance to express his artistic side.

“I’m not an artist, I don’t like writing, but when I design a show that’s the time I can express myself and people really like it. So that’s my outlet,” Dudley said.

He said he has no problem with being out of the limelight, or a “nameless, faceless shadow in the smoke,” as Nunnally described.

“I’m not a big person to be in front of the camera and stuff like that,” Dudley said. “When we hear the oohs and aahs from the crowd, they don’t need to see my face, I know that they’re enjoying the show, and that brings us a lot of joy.”

Both men say the local fire department will do multiple inspections of their setup and be close by if anything goes wrong during the show.

