Kangaroo, alpaca among animals seized from trailer in Moncks Corner

A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme...
A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme heat over the weekend.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme heat over the weekend.

Justin Culley was cited for inhumane care and treatment of animals, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with Berkeley County Animal Control say a trailer was found abandoned in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Moncks Corner on Sunday afternoon.

More than 30 animals were found in what officials call “inhumane living conditions.”

Hope Acres Rescue says the animals were covered in their own feces, were extremely dehydrated and malnourished.

The animals were transported to Hope Acres Rescue where they are being given medical attention.

The rescue took in the following animals:

  • One kangaroo
  • One alpaca
  • Four chickens
  • Eight ducks
  • Two rabbits
  • Seven pigs
  • 17 goats, two of which were pregnant
  • One sheep
  • One mule
  • Two mini horses
  • One donkey
  • One horse

“To say we are overwhelmed is an understatement,” President of H.O.P.E Acres Rescue Tracey Sawyer said. “When we got the call about abandoned animals being left on the hottest day of the year, we were devastated. We are a volunteer-run organization, with very limited resources whose mission is to support Equines, but we all looked at each other and said, let’s go, they need us. Our team has been working around the clock to build temporary shelters, get emergency medical care, purchase food and supplies. Right now, the 46 animals will remain in our care for the next few weeks while Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office conducts their investigation. Our job is to get them stable, and on a healthier path forward. Our priority is their care but we will not be able to take care of them without donations.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

