Kangaroo, alpaca among animals seized from trailer in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme heat over the weekend.

Justin Culley was cited for inhumane care and treatment of animals, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with Berkeley County Animal Control say a trailer was found abandoned in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Moncks Corner on Sunday afternoon.

More than 30 animals were found in what officials call “inhumane living conditions.”

Hope Acres Rescue says the animals were covered in their own feces, were extremely dehydrated and malnourished.

The animals were transported to Hope Acres Rescue where they are being given medical attention.

The rescue took in the following animals:

One kangaroo

One alpaca

Four chickens

Eight ducks

Two rabbits

Seven pigs

17 goats, two of which were pregnant

One sheep

One mule

Two mini horses

One donkey

One horse

“To say we are overwhelmed is an understatement,” President of H.O.P.E Acres Rescue Tracey Sawyer said. “When we got the call about abandoned animals being left on the hottest day of the year, we were devastated. We are a volunteer-run organization, with very limited resources whose mission is to support Equines, but we all looked at each other and said, let’s go, they need us. Our team has been working around the clock to build temporary shelters, get emergency medical care, purchase food and supplies. Right now, the 46 animals will remain in our care for the next few weeks while Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office conducts their investigation. Our job is to get them stable, and on a healthier path forward. Our priority is their care but we will not be able to take care of them without donations.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.