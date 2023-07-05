Lowcountry hospital welcomes new babies born on the Fourth of July

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - East Cooper Medical Center released photos Tuesday of newborns who can claim Independence Day as their birthday.

The hospital partnered with Bella Baby Photography to photograph the newborns.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to help create an experience for them by treating them to their first photo shoot,” hospital spokesperson Morgan Lancaster said.

Besides the United States of America itself, the newborns share a birthday with President Calvin Coolidge, writer Neil Simon, singer Bill Withers, actress Gina Lollobrigida and author Nathaniel Hawthorne.

