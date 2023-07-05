SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry hospital welcomes new babies born on the Fourth of July

East Cooper Medical Center partnered with Bella Baby Photography to photograph newborns who can...
East Cooper Medical Center partnered with Bella Baby Photography to photograph newborns who can claim Independence Day as their birthday.(Bella Baby Photography)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - East Cooper Medical Center released photos Tuesday of newborns who can claim Independence Day as their birthday.

The hospital partnered with Bella Baby Photography to photograph the newborns.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to help create an experience for them by treating them to their first photo shoot,” hospital spokesperson Morgan Lancaster said.

Besides the United States of America itself, the newborns share a birthday with President Calvin Coolidge, writer Neil Simon, singer Bill Withers, actress Gina Lollobrigida and author Nathaniel Hawthorne.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Manigo, 33, was charged in the murder of his 11-year-old daughter and a 50-year-old woman...
Man charged with murder of daughter, sister-in-law in wake of Colleton Co. fire
Neil Timothy Ferrell, 34, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police make arrest in Sunday night homicide
The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he...
South Carolina awards inmate $485K after prison attack
Charles Otis James III is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in sexual assault of underage girl
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says emergency services are on the scene of an alligator...
69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say

Latest News

A crash involving a golf cart on the Isle of Palms involved multiple injuries Tuesday night.
FIRST ALERT: Traffic diverted after Isle of Palms crash involving golf cart
East Cooper Medical Center partnered with Bella Baby Photography to photograph newborns who can...
GALLERY: July 4 newborns at East Cooper Medical Center
North Charleston's Riverfront Park canceled its Fourth of July Festival Tuesday amid severe...
Riverfront Park cancels Fourth of July festival, but not fireworks
The Charleston Animal Society is caring for eight puppies found Monday in the heat.
Charleston Animal Society treating 8 puppies for heat stress, burns