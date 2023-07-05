More heat today with scattered storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Our weather will be repeated a few times this week as a stationary front meanders across the state and pieces of upper level energy move through. The front and the sea breeze will interact with each other through the weekend, which will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Fog ll give way to a mix of sun and clouds today. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Slow moving showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. More of the same on Thursday and Friday with a good chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs remain in the low 90s thanks to more on and off rain. Not much change as we move into the weekend with daily showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Storms. High 93, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Storms. High 93, Low 76.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Storms. High 94, Low 76.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Storms. High 93, Low 75.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Storms. High 94, Low 76.

