Mother demands action as toddler recovers from being ‘mauled’ by several dogs

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An 18-month-old boy is recovering after he was attacked by three dogs, and his mother is demanding action and accountability.

Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue said the attack happened Sunday on Riva Ridge Lane in Colleton County.

The 18-month-old was released Tuesday from MUSC to continue his recovery at home.

Lynn Boyd, the toddler’s mother, said she was told there was nothing that can be done about the dogs because it was her 6-year-old and 18-month-old that opened their gate.

“This is something my child is going to live with for the rest of his life. And if nothing is going to be done about these animals, what happens to the next kid in the neighborhood?” Boyd said.

Steven Murdaugh, the managing member of Murdaugh Law Group, said on the criminal side, trespassing may play a role in who can be held accountable for the attack, however, there are a lot of factors that go into play.

He said some of those factors include the height of the gate, the type of latch used, whether or not the dogs were provoked, if the dogs have prior offenses and how far back that gate is on the property.

He said civilly, he believes Boyd has a good case. While all those factors will still be considered, he said he believes it would come down to the jury to decide whether or not the animals are considered “properly contained.”

“I don’t think that’s properly confined if a 2-year-old, certainly an 18-month-old, opens the latch if that’s in fact what happened. But even if a 6-year-old can open the latch to a gate, I don’t think the gate is properly confined,” Murdaugh said.

He said there are also other factors to consider, including the attractive nuisance doctrine, which places a duty on property owners to treat trespassing children the same as an invitee.

Colleton County Animal Services provided the following statement:

The job of Colleton County Animal Services is to protect both the public and pets. We would like to respond to the situation that occurred on Sunday, July 2, 2023, on Riva Ridge Road in Cottageville, SC where a child was injured by dogs. While normally we would not comment on an open investigation, the news coverage of this event has sparked public interest and in the spirit of transparency, we want to ensure that the public understands the situation, as well as their responsibilities as pet owners and community members.

Our on-call Animal Control Officer was dispatched on scene immediately following the incident. He investigated and took the appropriate steps as per South Carolina state law and Colleton County ordinances pertaining to domestic animals. As in many situations, the details here are complex and emotionally charged. We as a county division are required to look at all sides to an issue and make the determination that best protects the interest of the public and all parties involved. In South Carolina, animals are considered to be property and a property owner’s rights are protected, in that law enforcement can not remove property without a warrant unless there is exigency that the pet or the public are in imminent danger. In the case of animal bites, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is also involved in determining what steps must be taken to determine the potential of rabies exposure to the victim and other members of the public or other animals. Colleton County Animal Services is fully cooperating with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and DHEC in the investigation and handling of the dogs involved. We can not comment on any specifics of the case as it is still an open investigation.

Aside from this situation, this is a good reminder that all pets over the age of 3 months old are required by federal, state and county laws to be current on rabies vaccinations. Owners must be able to provide a written certificate provided by a licensed veterinarian proving the vaccine has been given and is not expired or face a fine up to $485 per offense. Likewise, pet owners are required to keep their pets contained in their yard or other property where they have permission to have the pet. Just as pets should be contained or supervised, children should be supervised when in the presence of pets. Even pets you know well. Our staff is deeply concerned for the trauma the child has experienced and is receiving updates on the child’s recovery.

