N. Charleston police searching for missing man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are searching for a 30-year-old man last heard from on Saturday.

Christian Morimando was last heard from by family on Saturday when he let them know he was coming home from Las Vegas, police say.

Police say he did not return home and was last known to be in the area of 7300 Rivers Avenue.

Morimando is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cameron Miller at 843-740-2521.

