Police arrest man accused of robbing person at gas pump

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a man was arrested after allegedly robbing someone while they were at a gas station.

Lester Simmons, 56, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Officers responded to the Circle K in the 1700 block of Main Road just before 8 a.m. Monday.

The victim and a witness told officers they were robbed while their van was parked at a gas pump, a police report states.

Officers were able to locate Simmons after obtaining a description, the report states.

Simmons was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

