Police arrest man accused of robbing person at gas pump
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a man was arrested after allegedly robbing someone while they were at a gas station.
Lester Simmons, 56, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
Officers responded to the Circle K in the 1700 block of Main Road just before 8 a.m. Monday.
The victim and a witness told officers they were robbed while their van was parked at a gas pump, a police report states.
Officers were able to locate Simmons after obtaining a description, the report states.
Simmons was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
