Powerball jackpot rises to over $540 million

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot has ballooned again.

A winning Powerball ticket is now worth an estimated $546 million, marking the second time this year the lottery’s jackpot has climbed over $500 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 billion.

