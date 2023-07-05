SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Driver arrested after driving wrong way, nearly hitting police car

Andrew Clark Barnes, 39, was arrested after driving the wrong way and almost hitting a police...
Andrew Clark Barnes, 39, was arrested after driving the wrong way and almost hitting a police car, an incident report states.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Department of Public Safety says a man was arrested after nearly hitting a police car while pulling out of a parking lot then driving the wrong way on a Folly Beach road.

Andrew Clark Barnes, 39, was charged with 1st offense of driving under the influence, an arrest affidavit states.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer observed a silver Ford pickup truck traveling the wrong way on East Arctic Avenue after pulling out of a parking lot, the arrest affidavit states.

When Barnes was driving out of the parking lot on 108 East Arctic Ave., he almost hit the police car, an incident report states.

The officer then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, where he was able to smell alcohol coming from Barnes and noticed that he had glossy eyes and a slurred speech, the incident report states.

It goes on to say that the officer also noticed there was a child in the passenger seat at the time of the traffic stop.

When the officer asked Barnes if he had consumed any alcohol, he said that he had five beers, the arrest affidavit states.

After failing a field sobriety test, Barnes was arrested and then taken to Folly Beach Headquarters to provide a breath sample, according to the incident report.

Barnes refused to give a breath sample and was issued a uniform traffic ticket for 1st offense of driving under the influence and refusal, the arrest affidavit states.

Barnes was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

He is set to appear in court on Aug. 25.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says emergency services are on the scene of an alligator...
69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
‘These dogs have my baby in their mouth’: Toddler recovering after dog attack
Charleston and Berkeley Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings expire for Lowcountry counties
The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he...
South Carolina awards inmate $485K after prison attack
A crash involving a golf cart on the Isle of Palms involved multiple injuries Tuesday night.
Isle of Palms Police investigate crash involving golf cart

Latest News

North Charleston police are searching for a 30-year-old man last heard from on Saturday.
N. Charleston police searching for missing man
VIDEO: Two arrested after police chase crosses county lines
VIDEO: N. Charleston police searching for missing man
Cara Elizabeth Rhodes, 37, was arrested after failing a field sobriety test following a...
Report: Woman arrested after being in a 2-vehicle DUI crash