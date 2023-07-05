Report: Driver arrested after driving wrong way, nearly hitting police car

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Department of Public Safety says a man was arrested after nearly hitting a police car while pulling out of a parking lot then driving the wrong way on a Folly Beach road.

Andrew Clark Barnes, 39, was charged with 1st offense of driving under the influence, an arrest affidavit states.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer observed a silver Ford pickup truck traveling the wrong way on East Arctic Avenue after pulling out of a parking lot, the arrest affidavit states.

When Barnes was driving out of the parking lot on 108 East Arctic Ave., he almost hit the police car, an incident report states.

The officer then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, where he was able to smell alcohol coming from Barnes and noticed that he had glossy eyes and a slurred speech, the incident report states.

It goes on to say that the officer also noticed there was a child in the passenger seat at the time of the traffic stop.

When the officer asked Barnes if he had consumed any alcohol, he said that he had five beers, the arrest affidavit states.

After failing a field sobriety test, Barnes was arrested and then taken to Folly Beach Headquarters to provide a breath sample, according to the incident report.

Barnes refused to give a breath sample and was issued a uniform traffic ticket for 1st offense of driving under the influence and refusal, the arrest affidavit states.

Barnes was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

He is set to appear in court on Aug. 25.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.