Report: Woman arrested after being in a 2-vehicle DUI crash

Cara Elizabeth Rhodes, 37, was arrested after failing a field sobriety test following a...
Cara Elizabeth Rhodes, 37, was arrested after failing a field sobriety test following a 2-vehicle crash on Monday, an incident report states.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Department of Public Safety says a woman was arrested after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

Cara Elizabeth Rhodes, 37, was charged with 1st offense of driving under the influence, an arrest affidavit states.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a vehicle crash on Center Street and Hudson Avenue where they saw that a red Subaru Outback had rear-ended a red Honda CRV, the arrest affidavit states.

Officers were able to determine that there were no injuries from the crash, an incident report states.

It goes on to say that while an officer was speaking with Rhodes, the driver of the Subaru Outback, they smelled alcohol on her breath and observed slurred speech, red bloodshot eyes and decreased body movement, the arrest affidavit states.

Officers also found a half consumed bottle of tequila on the floor of the front passenger seat, the incident report states.

After an officer asked her if she had consumed any alcohol, Rhodes told the officer that she had three cocktails, the incident report states.

Rhodes then completed a field sobriety test in which she failed and was arrested, the arrest affidavit states.

Rhodes was transported to the Folly Beach Headquarters and gave a breath sample with results of 0.32 breath alcohol concentration, according to the arrest affidavit.

Because her alcohol level was high, Rhodes was taken to a hospital and was cleared by medical staff, the incident report states.

It goes on to say that an officer cited her on a uniform traffic ticket for 1st offense of driving under the influence with a breath alcohol concentration of .16 or higher.

Rhodes was being held at Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

She is to appear in the City of Folly Beach Municipal Court on Aug. 25.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

