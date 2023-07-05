SC Lottery
Two arrested after police chase crosses county lines

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says two people are facing charges after a Tuesday morning police chase crossed county lines and ended in a collision.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT
Deputies attempted to stop a Chevrolet sedan on Savannah Highway for reckless driving just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

When the vehicle didn’t stop, they led deputies on a chase that ended in Dorchester County near Bacons Bridge Road and Dorchester Road when the vehicle crashed into another one, Knapp said.

Knapp said the driver and passenger were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Knapp said, in addition to the outstanding warrants, the driver will be facing DUI and other charges and the passenger will face charges for possession of heroin.

Their names and booking photos were not immediately available.

People in the other car reported minor injuries.

