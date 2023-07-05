SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Types of BelVita breakfast sandwich recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen

The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown...
The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme varieties of BelVita breakfast sandwiches.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two types of BelVita breakfast sandwiches are under voluntary recall because they may contain undeclared peanut that can cause an allergic reaction.

Mondelez Global LLC announced the recall Monday after discovering the “potential presence of peanut protein residue” resulting from cross-contact on the manufacturing line.

The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme varieties of the breakfast sandwich. They were sold nationwide.

Mondelez said there have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to the products. Those who are allergic or sensitive to peanuts should not consume them.

Any of the products under recall should be thrown away.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 for more information about the recall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says emergency services are on the scene of an alligator...
69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
‘These dogs have my baby in their mouth’: Toddler recovering after dog attack
Charleston and Berkeley Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings expire for Lowcountry counties
The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he...
South Carolina awards inmate $485K after prison attack
North Charleston's Riverfront Park canceled its Fourth of July Festival Tuesday amid severe...
Riverfront Park cancels Fourth of July festival, but not fireworks

Latest News

Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew and Isle of Palms Police Department host a litter sweep after Fourth...
Volunteers head to beach for litter sweep after holiday
VIDEO: Volunteers head to beach for litter sweep after holiday
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot and wounded in D.C., as violence continues to mar July Fourth
VIDEO: Two arrested after police chase crosses county lines