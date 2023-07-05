SC Lottery
Volunteers head to beach for litter sweep after holiday

Volunteers will head to Isle of Palms for a litter sweep.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC)- Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew and Isle of Palms Police Department host a litter sweep after Fourth of July festivities.

Fourth of July and all its festivities and crowds can be fun, but that can also mean trash and litter left behind on our beaches. Wednesday a local organization and police department are teaming up to make sure one of our local beaches looks just as clean and beautiful as it was before the holiday weekend.

Volunteers do not need to bring anything as all supplies will be provided and registration is not required. Officials just say they need all the help they can get.

Wednesday’s beach cleanup is happening at the beach walkover on Ocean Boulevard between the outdoor showers and the building with the IOP postcard mural from 7-8:30 a.m.

Volunteers will be collecting litter for at least 30 minutes and after working up an appetite, they will get breakfast discounts at Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, Sea Biscuit Café, and Café Paname.

IOP Police Sargent Matthew Storen says they unfortunately see a lot of trash on the beach after any weekend but more so after the fourth which is why it is so important to hold this litter cleanup.

“Fourth of July is our busiest weekend, so we see a lot of trash accumulation. You know we don’t want to say people do it on purpose,” Storen says. “People might just not understand or not know. So, we ask everybody if they’re coming out to the beach, just take it with you. If you brought it out there, bring it back out. There’s plenty of trash cans on the beach accesses. So just throw it away.”

The number one trash item at the beach and in the commercial district is cigarettes. Officials say smoking is restricted on the beach and beach access paths. They are making progress on reducing cigarette litter, and the city has added some distinctive “Hold Your Butt” canisters from Surfrider at Front Beach.

If you cannot make Wednesday’s clean up, summer litter sweeps at Front Beach are held twice a week 6-7 p.m. on Mondays and 7-8 a.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information on how to get involved click here.

