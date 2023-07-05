Wando Landing St. reopens after structure fire

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say Wando Street Landing is back open after firefighters responded to a structure fire on Daniel Island Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement closed Wando Landing Street between Daniel Island Drive and Pierce Street as fire crews responded to the residential structure fire near Augustus Street.

Officials said the lone occupant was able to get out of the home safely.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department assisted with the call.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.