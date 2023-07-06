SC Lottery
14th Circuit solicitor, law enforcement to announce 'major' development in case

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies are set to announce a...
The 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office and multiple law enforcement agencies are set to announce a "major development" in a case Thursday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies are set to announce a “major development” in a case Thursday.

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone says the development is on a Beaufort County murder case.

Other details of the announcement were not immediately available.

The news conference is set for 1 p.m.

