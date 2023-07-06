SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Blue Bell debuts new ‘monster’ flavor just in time for National Ice Cream Month

The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut...
The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.(Blue Bell)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Blue Bell has unveiled Monster Cookie Dough just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm said. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream is now available in both the half-gallon and pint-size options.

Blue Bell also recently introduced other new flavors, including Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream and Java Jolt Ice Cream.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme...
Kangaroo, alpaca among animals seized from trailer in Moncks Corner
Thomas Kelly, 26, and Jessica Rourk, 26, are each facing charges after a police chase that...
Two arrested after police chase crosses county lines
Cara Elizabeth Rhodes, 37, was arrested after failing a field sobriety test following a...
Report: Woman arrested after being in a 2-vehicle DUI crash
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
North Charleston police are searching for a 30-year-old man last heard from on Saturday.
N. Charleston police searching for missing man

Latest News

Jenn Drummond's family is looking for answers almost a week after she was found injured on...
LIVE: Reward at nearly $10K for info on woman found hurt on James Island road
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
2 New Jersey firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars
A science and technology company is bringing $31.7 million in investments to Charleston County.
Manufacturing facility bringing $31.7M in investments, up to 170 jobs