Bohicket Rd. reopens after crash, fallen tree cleared from roadway

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Johns Island shut down a road for several hours after officials say a tree fell on two vehicles.

The St. John’s Fire District said a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Bohicket Road at Sandhill Road around 4:30 p.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported that someone was hurt in the crash.

It’s unclear if the crash happened before or after the tree fell.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.