Bohicket Rd. reopens after crash, fallen tree cleared from roadway
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Johns Island shut down a road for several hours after officials say a tree fell on two vehicles.
The St. John’s Fire District said a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Bohicket Road at Sandhill Road around 4:30 p.m.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported that someone was hurt in the crash.
It’s unclear if the crash happened before or after the tree fell.
This is a developing story.
