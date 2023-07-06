SC Lottery
Bohicket Rd. reopens after crash, fallen tree cleared from roadway

Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Johns Island Thursday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Johns Island shut down a road for several hours after officials say a tree fell on two vehicles.

The St. John’s Fire District said a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Bohicket Road at Sandhill Road around 4:30 p.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported that someone was hurt in the crash.

It’s unclear if the crash happened before or after the tree fell.

This is a developing story.

