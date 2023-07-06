Colleton Co. interim superintendent discusses plans for upcoming school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The start of the school year for the Colleton County School District is just one month away, and the newly appointed interim superintendent said she has big plans for the upcoming year.

Jessica Williams was named interim superintendent in June after her predecessor, Dr. Vallerie Cave, resigned earlier in the summer.

She said her main goal is to bring unity to the school district.

“My vision is that everybody in our community can work together for one purpose, and that’s for the kids,” Williams said.

She said the district has an “open door policy” and invites parents to be as involved as they can because the more parents are involved inside the classroom, they’ll have a better understanding of what students need outside the classroom.

She wants to set up a “parent advisory group” for parents to discuss issues in their child’s school, she said.

She also plans to grow community partnerships to make sure students have as many unique experiences as possible.

“So that they will have the same experiences that children who live in a suburban or urban area may have,” Williams said.

Test scores are another area Williams said she will be focusing on this upcoming year.

Williams said the district’s testing scores are not where she wants them to be, especially math.

According to SC School Report Card, 14% of Colleton County School District students meet or exceed grade-level expectations in math, compared to 39% of students statewide.

To combat this problem, she said they recently hired an additional math content specialist to help teachers decide how to teach students the curriculum in the best way possible.

Regarding staffing shortages, Williams said the district is trying a plethora of unique methods to fill vacancies, including phone campaigns and signage throughout the community. She said they are about to launch a campaign called “Come Back Home” where they will ask teachers, and retired teachers, to consider coming back to teach in the community.

“I just want to assure parents that we’re doing all that we can do to make sure that as many of those vacancies are filled as possible, and if they’re not filled, then we have plan B,” Williams said.

