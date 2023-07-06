SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band

The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.(CNN, Facebook | Eagles)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Eagles have announced their final tour titled “The Long Goodbye.”

The legendary band said its tour kicks off in New York in September.

The “Hotel California” music makers said they know how fortunate they are, and are grateful for their fans.

The tour will initially have 13 stops and is set to culminate in St. Paul, Minnesota, in November.

But according to a statement, The Eagles members of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Deacon Frey will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.

Vince Gill will continue to fill in for the late Glenn Frey.

The band’s longtime friend and fellow rock Hall of Famer Steely Dan will be the special opening act.

Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale July 14.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme...
Kangaroo, alpaca among animals seized from trailer in Moncks Corner
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
William Kyle Cox, 74, was charged with driving under the influence, jail records state.
Man charged in Isle of Palms crash involving low-speed vehicle
Thomas Kelly, 26, and Jessica Rourk, 26, are each facing charges after a police chase that...
Two arrested after police chase crosses county lines
Cara Elizabeth Rhodes, 37, was arrested after failing a field sobriety test following a...
Report: Woman arrested after being in a 2-vehicle DUI crash

Latest News

The International Longshoreman’s Association union continues to push for the Hugh Leatherman...
Maritime union pushes for promised jobs; leaders call it a ‘terminal takeover’
Leqembi received full FDA approval on Thursday.
Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi granted full FDA approval
Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien takes over the district on July 1.
New Charleston Co. Schools superintendent says he’s ready to listen, learn
The St. John’s Fire District says the crash with entrapment happened at Bohicket Road at...
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes Bohicket Rd. at Sandhill Rd.
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say