Fewer storms today, heat continues through the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Subtle changes to the atmosphere today may help some of you avoid a repeat of recent afternoons with fewer storms.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

