Fewer storms today, heat continues through the weekend
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Subtle changes to the atmosphere today may help some of you avoid a repeat of recent afternoons with fewer storms.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.
