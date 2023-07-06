SC Lottery
Fewer storms today, heat continues through the weekend

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Subtle changes to the atmosphere today may help some of you avoid a repeat of recent afternoons with fewer storms.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

