FIRST ALERT: Crash closes Bohicket Rd. at Sandhill Rd.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Johns Island Thursday afternoon.

The St. John’s Fire District says the crash with entrapment happened at Bohicket Road at Sandhill Road around 4:30 p.m. Officials say a tree fell onto two vehicles.

The road is closed while crews respond to the scene.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is reporting injuries in the crash.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

