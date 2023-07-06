SC Lottery
Georgetown County first in state to try new all-natural mosquito spray

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County will be the first county in South Carolina to switch to a new environmentally-friendly mosquito repellant and officials say the results speak for themselves.

The county made the switch from an EPA-classified pesticide to a solution made from essential oils that include lemongrass, cedar and rosemary.

Mosquito control officials say the new solution, Mosquito Magician, has multiple roles. It acts as a repellant and actually kills the insects while lasting longer than other sprays.

“It stays in the environment. The other one only has an effect if it touches them and it stays good for an hour, if even that depending on when. This one actually stays and actually repels them from the areas we spray,” mosquito control technician Zack Parsons said. “We’re having great success with the new product.”

Charleston County Mosquito Control uses several methods to treat mosquitoes in the area. That agency has not yet responded to questions about whether it would consider switching to the solution.

