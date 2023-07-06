SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hawk freakout of guitarist caught on camera

A woman strumming her guitar got the shock of a lifetime when a hawk silently crept up behind her. CNN, Nikki Kundanmal/TikTok, "The Birds"/Universal Pictures, Brittany Bronson/TikTok, UCF
By Jeanne Moos and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A young woman recently got the shock of a lifetime while peacefully strumming her guitar at home.

It was a hawk sneaking up on her and her dog and making for a chaotic moment that turned into a viral video.

Watch the video like a hawk, because the hawk on the railing is going to sneak up behind Nikki Kundanmal.

She may be “contemplating giving up guitar,” but the hawk is contemplating dropping in for a snack.

Kundanmal may be blissfully unaware, but her feisty little dog Khushi started going nuts to warn her about the hawk.

“Khush hey! Uh uh, no barking! No barking! Uh uh, hey,” she says.

She notes she “yells out for her roommate who moved out months ago” as her energy drink spills onto her laptop. But the energy in the room only intensifies.

The hawk is screeching, the bowl is flying and then silence reigned. The bird flew the coop.

Commenters called this little TikTok video “a cinematic masterpiece.” Maybe it wasn’t Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” but it left viewers in suspense.

Nikki declined to do an interview, telling CNN “I’ve been very overwhelmed,” but “everything is good here.”

It sure made a hero out of little Khushi, who got off his tushy to defend mom.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme...
Kangaroo, alpaca among animals seized from trailer in Moncks Corner
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
Thomas Kelly, 26, and Jessica Rourk, 26, are each facing charges after a police chase that...
Two arrested after police chase crosses county lines
Cara Elizabeth Rhodes, 37, was arrested after failing a field sobriety test following a...
Report: Woman arrested after being in a 2-vehicle DUI crash
William Kyle Cox, 74, was charged with driving under the influence, jail records state.
Man charged in Isle of Palms crash involving low-speed vehicle

Latest News

Jenn Drummond was found severely injured in the middle of Woodland Shore Road on June 21.
‘It’s evil what someone has done’: Pleas for info on James Is. woman hurt on road
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Owner of the submersible that imploded during Titanic dive suspends operations
President Joe Biden is heading to South Carolina Thursday to talk about his economic plans.
‘Wherever the need is most’: Biden says economic policies help everyone
FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Hearing underway for first of 2 Iowa teens who pleaded guilty in 2021 beating death of teacher