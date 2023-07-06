Isle of Palms Police introduce K-9 officer Sandy

THE ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s a new officer on the beat with the Isle of Palms Police Department, but this one has four legs.

Police officially introduced K-9 Sandy Thursday afternoon. Sandy is a Malinois-shepherd mix and joined the force following an extensive evaluation and selection process, Sgt. Matt Storen said. She will be used in various aspects of police work, including tracking suspects, locating missing persons and searching for evidence and illegal narcotics.

“Our department is thrilled to welcome Sandy to our team,” Police Chief Kevin Cornett said. “Police canines are an integral part of modern law enforcement, and Sandy’s addition will greatly enhance our ability to ensure the safety and security of our community. Her specialized training and unwavering dedication make her a valuable resource.”

Sandy’s training includes obedience, agility, tracking, article search, and narcotics detection.

