‘It’s evil what someone has done’: Pleas for info on woman hurt on James Is. road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a James Island woman who was found severely injured on June 21 says a reward for information has nearly tripled in a week.

Jenn Drummond was found unconscious and lying in the middle of Woodland Shore Road.

Chris Drummond, Jenn Drummond’s uncle, said a reward that began at $1,000 and had increased last week to $3,000 had reached nearly $10,000 as the family hopes someone will come forward with information.

“The fact that someone left Jenn in the street is not right. It’s wrong and we need your help in helping the sheriff’s office find out what happened,” Drummond said, holding up a photo of her in her hospital bed. “It’s evil what someone has done to her. It’s not right. You don’t leave a human being in the middle of the street and drive away. This person clearly has no compassion for human beings.”

Drummond choked back tears as he spoke with a line of Jenn’s family and friends lined up behind him with posters displaying messages like “Justice for Jenn” and “Answers for Jenn.”

He said they assembled in an attempt to help generate leads for the sheriff’s office.

Late last week, deputies released surveillance stills of vehicles they were trying to identify in connection with their investigation.

The images taken by a camera near the incident location show:

A vehicle, possibly a pickup, at approximately 5:09 a.m.

A vehicle, possibly a sedan, at approximately 5:13 a.m.

A vehicle, possibly an SUV, at approximately 5:19 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Deputy Colt Arrington at 843-202-1700 or cbarrington@charlestoncounty.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

