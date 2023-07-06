Jalen Slawson named SoCon Athlete of the Year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Furman basketball player and Pinewood Prep alum Jalen Slawson has been voted the Bob Waters Southern Conference Male Athlete of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

The Athlete of the Year Awards are selected annually by the Southern Conference athletics directors and a media member representing each conference school. The award recognizes athletic achievement, academic performance and civic involvement. Prior to 1990-91, the award was selected solely by members of the Southern Conference Sports Media Association. Beginning in 1991-92, the men’s award was named after the late Bob Waters, who was Western Carolina’s head football coach from 1969-88.

Slawson is Furman’s 11th winner of the Bob Waters SoCon Male Athlete of the Year award and the first Paladin men’s basketball player to claim the award since SoCon Hall of Famer Clyde Mayes in 1974-75.

Furman’s Frank Selvy Male Athlete of the Year, Slawson was a consensus pick as the SoCon Player of the Year by the league’s men’s basketball coaches and media, earning first-team All-SoCon honors from both organizations for the second straight season. The fifth-year senior averaged 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots per game in 2022-23, making him the only player in the league to rank in the top seven of all five of those categories. The 6-7 forward from Summerville, South Carolina, earned Lou Henson Mid-Major All-America honors and NABC All-District 21 first-team distinction in addition to being named to the SoCon All-Tournament Team, claiming SoCon Player of the Month honors in January and February and being named the SoCon Player of the Week on Feb. 6.

Slawson, who was selected to play in the NABC Reese’s Division I All-Star Game at the Final Four, helped Furman to one of the most successful seasons in school history, leading the Paladins to a school-record 28 wins, a share of the SoCon regular-season title, and the 2023 Ingles SoCon Basketball Championship title. Furman’s SoCon tournament crown and accompanying NCAA tournament berth were the Paladins’ first since 1980, but the Paladins weren’t content just to be in the postseason, as the 13th-seeded squad knocked off No. 4 seed Virginia in the first round, 68-67, with Slawson contributing 19 points and 10 rebounds in Furman’s first NCAA tournament victory since 1974.

In June, Slawson would make even more history, as he was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft with the 54th overall pick by the Sacramento Kings. He became Furman’s SoCon-best 16th NBA Draft pick and first since 1984. He was the first SoCon player drafted since 2011.

In the community, Slawson, a communications studies major, volunteered at “Reading Day” at Stone Academy, “Welcome to School Day” and “Rock Your School Day” at Pelham Road Elementary and the “Third Grade Panel Discussions” at East North Street Elementary. He also took part in “Mentor Day” at AJ Whittenburg Elementary School and volunteered with Brothers Restoring Urban Hope (BRUH) and Valiant Player.

