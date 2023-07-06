SC Lottery
LIVE: Reward at nearly $10K for info on woman found hurt on James Island road

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a James Island woman who was found severely injured on June 21 says a reward for information has nearly tripled in a week.

Jenn Drummond was found unconscious and lying in the middle of Woodland Shore Road.

Chris Drummond, Jenn Drummond’s uncle, said a reward that began at $1,000 and had increased last week to $3,000 had reached nearly $10,000 as the family hopes someone will come forward with information on what happened to her.

“It’s perplexing that someone can sleep at night knowing what they’ve done,” he said as a line of friends and family members held signs behind him with messages like “Justice for Jenn.”

He said they assembled in an attempt to help generate leads for the sheriff’s office.

Late last week, deputies released surveillance stills of vehicles they were trying to identify in connection with their investigation.

The images taken by a camera near the incident location show:

  • A vehicle, possibly a pickup, at approximately 5:09 a.m.
  • A vehicle, possibly a sedan, at approximately 5:13 a.m.
  • A vehicle, possibly an SUV, at approximately 5:19 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Deputy Colt Arrington at 843-202-1700 or cbarrington@charlestoncounty.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

