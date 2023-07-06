Low-cost mobile vet travels to Berkeley Animal Center

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Attention all pet owners, if you need to get your furry friend vaccinated or just a routine checkup Thursday is a great day to do that.

PETSInc, a non-profit, low-cost mobile veterinary clinic, is making its way to Berkeley Animal Center today.

The clinic says they want to help elevate the expense of animal health care in the Lowcountry.

Their mission is to provide affordable health care in communities.

The mobile clinic will examine pets from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. outside of Berkeley Animal Center.

There will be fans to keep pets and their owners cool while they wait in line.

The mobile clinic is an exam room on wheels and owners can accompany their pets inside the van to keep them company.

Some of the services that will be provided are basic wellness exams, ear psychology, and skin scrapes.

PETSInc community outreach coordinator Taylor Addams says because pets can’t tell their owner how they feel it’s important to get checkups to ensure they are in the best health.

“We have to remember as pet owners, we’re always gonna be that pet’s voice,” Addams said. “They’re not going to be able to speak. So, you will see when they come in, they get the exam. They get the medication, the prescriptions, you’ll see them being happier because they’re able to do more things than what they originally were able to do because whatever issue they have has been taken care of.”

PETSInc mobile unit will come to the Berkeley Animal Center at least once a month and will be coming to the community of Cross in Berkeley County this September.

Berkeley Animal Center is located at 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Corner.

For more information, you can call 803-608-3248 or 803-739-9333.

