Man charged in Isle of Palms crash involving low-speed vehicle

William Kyle Cox, 74, was charged with driving under the influence, jail records state.
William Kyle Cox, 74, was charged with driving under the influence, jail records state.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Police Department says a man was arrested after a vehicle and a low-speed vehicle collided on Tuesday night.

William Kyle Cox, 74, was charged with driving under the influence, jail records state.

The crash happened on Palm Boulevard and 25th Avenue, Sgt. Matt Storen said.

Police said Cox was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Storen said.

The second vehicle was confirmed to be a low-speed vehicle, not a golf cart which was originally reported Tuesday night.

