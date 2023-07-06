SC Lottery
Manufacturing facility bringing $31.7M in investments, up to 170 jobs

A science and technology company is bringing $31.7 million in investments to Charleston County.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A science and technology company is bringing $31.7 million in investments to Charleston County.

The investment from Leidos will create up to 170 jobs from their new facility.

The company plans to use 150,000 square feet of space in the Ladson Industrial Park as a manufacturing center for its Security Enterprise Solutions.

“We are thrilled to announce our new manufacturing facility in South Carolina,” Leidos Civil Group President Jim Moos said. “This expansion represents an exciting milestone for Leidos as we embark on a new chapter in our commitment to deliver cutting-edge security systems. By establishing this facility, we aim not only to provide top-tier solutions, but also to contribute to the local community by creating job opportunities. We are dedicated to fostering economic growth and are eager to collaborate with the talented workforce in South Carolina to build a safer and more secure future together.”

The North Charleston facility will produce security systems for screening checked baggage, cargo and passengers, allowing more of the company’s production to remain in-house.

Operations are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

