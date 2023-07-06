SC Lottery
LIVE: New Charleston Co. Schools superintendent to hold news conference

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man selected to lead the Charleston County School District will hold an introductory news conference Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Erric Gallien is expected to be joined by Charleston County School Board of Trustees Chair Pamela McKinney for the news conference, which is set for 12:30 p.m.

The school board voted 6-3 on June 21 to approve Gallien’s contract, which gives him an annual base salary of $275,000. That makes him the highest-paid employee in the district’s history.

After the first year, his salary will increase by 2% annually.

Gallien’s term will start on July 1 and end on June 30, 2025, at which point the district may extend the contract for an additional year.

Gallien is entitled to all benefits including health, disability and life insurance. He’s getting 20 days of annual leave per term, the contract states.

Don Kennedy, the district’s former superintendent, was making $246,595. Kennedy succeeded Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, who was making $241,993 when she left the district in 2021.

