SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

President Biden heads to South Carolina to tout values of economic plans

President Joe Biden is heading to South Carolina Thursday to talk about his economic plans.
President Joe Biden is heading to South Carolina Thursday to talk about his economic plans.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is heading to South Carolina Thursday to talk about his economic plans.

The president will visit West Columbia where solar firm Enphase Energy and manufacturer Flex Ltd. announced a partnership expected to bring 600 jobs to the state.

Enphase Energy announced a $60 million investment to open six manufacturing lines in the United States. Two of those lines will be in the Palmetto State.

Biden is expected to tout his “Bidenomics” plan on his “Investing in America Tour” as Enphase is using incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act.

In a release ahead of Thursday’s visit, the White House took the opportunity to take shots at South Carolina Republicans who voted against the legislation.

“And if most South Carolina Republican Members of Congress had their way, the state would have lost out on over $2.6 billion in infrastructure funding and nearly $1 billion in funding for high-speed internet for South Carolina,” the release states.

The president is expected to arrive in West Columbia Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme...
Kangaroo, alpaca among animals seized from trailer in Moncks Corner
Thomas Kelly, 26, and Jessica Rourk, 26, are each facing charges after a police chase that...
Two arrested after police chase crosses county lines
Cara Elizabeth Rhodes, 37, was arrested after failing a field sobriety test following a...
Report: Woman arrested after being in a 2-vehicle DUI crash
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
North Charleston police are searching for a 30-year-old man last heard from on Saturday.
N. Charleston police searching for missing man

Latest News

Jenn Drummond's family is looking for answers almost a week after she was found injured on...
LIVE: Reward at nearly $10K for info on woman found hurt on James Island road
A science and technology company is bringing $31.7 million in investments to Charleston County.
Manufacturing facility bringing $31.7M in investments, up to 170 jobs
PETSInc, a non-profit, low-cost mobile veterinary clinic, is making its way to Berkeley Animal...
Low-cost mobile vet travels to Berkeley Animal Center
VIDEO: Kangaroo, alpaca among animals seized from trailer in Moncks Corner