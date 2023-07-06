SC Lottery
Revised hurricane season forecast ups number of expected storms

Colorado State University released an update to its 2023 Atlantic hurricane season this week.
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 22 hours ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (WCSC) - Colorado State University released its third forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season this week, increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected.

The forecast calls for an above-average Atlantic basin season, although its creators admit uncertainty is “larger than normal.”

The revised forecast calls for 18 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes. A major hurricane is one that reaches an intensity of Category 3 or higher.

“While we continue to anticipate a robust El Niño for the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, most of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic now has record warm sea surface temperatures,” the report states. “El Niño increases vertical wind shear in the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic, but the extreme anomalous warmth in the tropical and subtropical Atlantic may counteract some of the typical El Niño-driven increase in vertical wind shear.”

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said an average hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. The NOAA forecast released earlier this year called for between 12 and 17 named storms and five to nine hurricanes, of which four or fewer were expected to reach “major hurricane” classification.”

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

