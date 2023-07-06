RiverDogs’ Curet Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for June

Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Yoniel Curet has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for June, Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday afternoon. Curet is the first RiverDogs player to receive monthly recognition during the 2023 season. The right-hander was tremendous on the mound during the transition from the first half to the second half of the schedule.

Curet went 2-0 with a 0.35 ERA in five starts as he allowed one earned run over 26.0 innings on eight hits and 10 walks. He struck out 29 batters and held opponents to a .101 average and ended the month on a 15.2 inning scoreless streak. Overall, his scoreless streak has reached 20.2 innings.

The Tampa Bay Rays signed Curet as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2019. The 20-year-old finished the 2022 season with the RiverDogs after a stellar campaign in the FCL. His professional career began in the Dominican Summer League in 2021.

Curet and the RiverDogs are tied for first place in the South Division second half standings. An important series against Columbia continues Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

