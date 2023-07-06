SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

RiverDogs’ Curet Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for June

Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Yoniel Curet has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for June, Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday afternoon. Curet is the first RiverDogs player to receive monthly recognition during the 2023 season. The right-hander was tremendous on the mound during the transition from the first half to the second half of the schedule.

Curet went 2-0 with a 0.35 ERA in five starts as he allowed one earned run over 26.0 innings on eight hits and 10 walks. He struck out 29 batters and held opponents to a .101 average and ended the month on a 15.2 inning scoreless streak. Overall, his scoreless streak has reached 20.2 innings.

The Tampa Bay Rays signed Curet as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2019. The 20-year-old finished the 2022 season with the RiverDogs after a stellar campaign in the FCL. His professional career began in the Dominican Summer League in 2021.

Curet and the RiverDogs are tied for first place in the South Division second half standings. An important series against Columbia continues Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme...
Kangaroo, alpaca among animals seized from trailer in Moncks Corner
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
William Kyle Cox, 74, was charged with driving under the influence, jail records state.
Man charged in Isle of Palms crash involving low-speed vehicle
Thomas Kelly, 26, and Jessica Rourk, 26, are each facing charges after a police chase that...
Two arrested after police chase crosses county lines
Cara Elizabeth Rhodes, 37, was arrested after failing a field sobriety test following a...
Report: Woman arrested after being in a 2-vehicle DUI crash

Latest News

Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20) and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot chase the ball...
Jalen Slawson named SoCon Athlete of the Year
South Carolina's Kadijah Sessions celebrates after a the Gamecocks forced a turnover against...
Khadijah Sessions added to Gamecocks coaching staff
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during a practice session for an NCAA Women's...
New South Carolina players hope to build on Gamecocks’ success
With one out in the seventh inning and a runner on first base, heavy rain at Joseph P. Riley,...
RiverDogs earn rain-shortened victory over Columbia on Wednesday