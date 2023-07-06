RiverDogs earn rain-shortened victory over Columbia on Wednesday

Charleston, SC- With one out in the seventh inning and a runner on first base, heavy rain at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park forced the tarp to be placed onto the field. The game was unable to be resumed, allowing the Charleston RiverDogs to come away with a 3-2 win on Wednesday night. The victory was the first of the season for the RiverDogs on a Wednesday and came in front of a crowd of 2,413.

Charleston (6-5, 33-45) scored the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Edwin Barragan opened the frame with a double and came around to score when Xavier Isaac traded places with him on his second two-bagger of the night. Cooper Kinney followed quickly with an RBI single to right field and the RiverDogs lead was 2-0.

Jackson Lancaster received a surprise start due to the rainy weather and was outstanding, striking out four in 2.0 innings of work. Trevor Martin, who was originally scheduled to start the game, followed out of the bullpen. The right-hander collected a career-high nine strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work. However, before he departed, Columbia (6-5, 41-25) managed to tie the game. Following a two-out walk to Daniel Vasquez, Austin Charles connected on a game-tying home run. It was the third baseman’s second of the series.

In the bottom of the same frame, Cristopher Barete struck out as the first batter of the inning but reached on a wild pitch. He stole second to move into scoring position, however the next two batters struck out. That brought Chandler Simpson to the plate with two outs. The speedy outfielder beat out a chopper to short for an RBI infield single that gave the RiverDogs a 3-2 advantage. The hit also extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

Drew Sommers retired the first batter of the seventh inning, before walking Dionmy Salon. He tossed one pitch to Hayden Dunhurst, before the rain increased and lightning struck near the ballpark, causing the home plate umpire to wave the teams off the field. Approximately 30 minutes later, the game was called and became official. Sommers earned his sixth save of the season.

The RiverDogs outhit the Fireflies 8-3 in the contest. Isaac ended the night 3-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Simpson also stole two more bases in the game, raising his total to 58 on the season. That is the most in Minor League Baseball. Charles was 2-3 with a double and a home run for Columbia.

Ballpark Fun

Fans who purchased a special “Ballpark Buffet” ticket package, received a grandstand seat and as much food and drink as they could consume for the first five innings of Wednesday’s game. The promotion was part of Wildcard Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed.

The series resumes on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Beer is just $1 throughout the ballpark on another Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. RHP Marcus Johnson (1-4, 3.95) will get the baseball on the mound for the RiverDogs. Columbia has not yet announced their starter for the contest.

