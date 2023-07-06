Vigil held for victims of Green Pond stabbing, house fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends, family and residents of a Colleton County community are remembering the lives of six people who died over the weekend.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a murder after six people were found dead after a house fire in the Green Pond community.

Those who knew the victims gathered at Ace Basin Park in Green Pond Thursday evening to release green balloons as a mark of respect for those who died.

Colleton County first responders were called to a report of a house fire on Folly Creek Lane in Green Pond around 11 a.m. on July 2. Those first on scene found a house fully engulfed in flames and an injured girl outside of the home. Deputies said she was transported to an area hospital by CARE flight in critical condition.

While crews were working to put out the fire, they found six victims inside the home who were all deceased.

Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill said the surviving victim, a 13-year-old, was able to provide the first name and description of Manigo and his vehicle.

Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, of Colleton County, was charged with murder and attempted murder. Deputies said additional charges are pending based on the victims’ autopsies.

Two of the victims have been identified as 11-year-old Shariah Manigo and 50-year-old Michelle Marie Wright.

Hill said Manigo was the suspect’s daughter and Wright was his sister-in-law.

Manigo appeared in front of a magistrate judge Monday afternoon who deferred his bond hearing to a circuit court judge because of the murder charges.

“These two victims were identified as being in the house and deceased by the witness from what was described as stab wounds,” Hill said during a press conference on Monday.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s arson unit and other units were called in to assist in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office and SLED have not determined a motive at this time.

