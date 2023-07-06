SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Vigil held for victims of Green Pond stabbing, house fire

Friends, family and residents of a Colleton County community are remembering the lives of six people who died over the weekend.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends, family and residents of a Colleton County community are remembering the lives of six people who died over the weekend.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a murder after six people were found dead after a house fire in the Green Pond community.

Those who knew the victims gathered at Ace Basin Park in Green Pond Thursday evening to release green balloons as a mark of respect for those who died.

Colleton County first responders were called to a report of a house fire on Folly Creek Lane in Green Pond around 11 a.m. on July 2. Those first on scene found a house fully engulfed in flames and an injured girl outside of the home. Deputies said she was transported to an area hospital by CARE flight in critical condition.

While crews were working to put out the fire, they found six victims inside the home who were all deceased.

Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill said the surviving victim, a 13-year-old, was able to provide the first name and description of Manigo and his vehicle.

Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, of Colleton County, was charged with murder and attempted murder. Deputies said additional charges are pending based on the victims’ autopsies.

Two of the victims have been identified as 11-year-old Shariah Manigo and 50-year-old Michelle Marie Wright.

Hill said Manigo was the suspect’s daughter and Wright was his sister-in-law.

Manigo appeared in front of a magistrate judge Monday afternoon who deferred his bond hearing to a circuit court judge because of the murder charges.

“These two victims were identified as being in the house and deceased by the witness from what was described as stab wounds,” Hill said during a press conference on Monday.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s arson unit and other units were called in to assist in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office and SLED have not determined a motive at this time.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme...
Kangaroo, alpaca among animals seized from trailer in Moncks Corner
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
William Kyle Cox, 74, was charged with driving under the influence, jail records state.
Man charged in Isle of Palms crash involving low-speed vehicle
Thomas Kelly, 26, and Jessica Rourk, 26, are each facing charges after a police chase that...
Two arrested after police chase crosses county lines
Cara Elizabeth Rhodes, 37, was arrested after failing a field sobriety test following a...
Report: Woman arrested after being in a 2-vehicle DUI crash

Latest News

Jenn Drummond was found severely injured in the middle of Woodland Shore Road on June 21.
‘It’s evil what someone has done’: Pleas for info on James Is. woman hurt on road
Jessica Williams was named interim superintendent in June after her predecessor, Dr. Vallerie...
Colleton Co. interim superintendent discusses plans for upcoming school year
The St. John’s Fire District says the crash with entrapment happened at Bohicket Road at...
Bohicket Rd. reopens after crash, fallen tree cleared from roadway
VIDEO: Colleton Co. interim superintendent discusses plans for upcoming school year