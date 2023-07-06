SC Lottery
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Lady and Tiger

By Jana Cugliari
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Waggin’ Wednesday is back, and today we’re introducing you to two old souls from Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary who are ready to spend the rest of their lives will loving families.

Up first is Lady, who is actually turning 14 next week! The sanctuary says she is a spunky, 28-pound senior who still gets around well. Lady does get along with other dogs, but she can be a little bossy at times with some. Lady really enjoys going outside for walks and exploring.

Next is Tiger, who is 15-and-a-half years old and is a mix of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Bichon Frise- which means Tiger is classified as a nearly hypoallergenic dog. Staff says the super senior is a sweet boy who easily fits in with other dogs in the home. Tiger will definitely follow you around as he is very curious!

Both Lady and Tiger are not housetrained, but that’s nothing that can’t be fixed with a little training.

If you are interested in adding Lady or Tiger to your family, you can fill out an adoption application on the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary website. The shelter only does meet and greets by appointment only.

