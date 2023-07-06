‘Wherever the need is most’: Biden says economic policies help everyone

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Speaking in West Columbia on Thursday, President Joe Biden used the backdrop of a new manufacturing partnership to tout the benefits of his economic plan.

“Our plan is working,” Biden said. “One of the things I’m proud of is it’s working everywhere.”

Biden said the plan was helping more than the big cities. It was helping the communities that “have been left out and hollowed out.”

Biden said the investments in the country’s infrastructure, the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act had brought 13 million new jobs to the country, 13,000 of those in South Carolina.

One of the companies benefiting from the incentives of Biden’s economic plan, solar firm Enphase Energy, announced a partnership with manufacturer Flex Ltd. expected to bring 600 jobs to the state.

Enphase Energy announced a $60 million investment to open six manufacturing lines in the United States. Two of those lines will be in the Palmetto State.

According to officials, companies have announced $11 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments in South Carolina since 2021.

An analysis from the Financial Times highlighted how South Carolina was among the top two states with the highest number of new manufacturing projects since President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act into law.

In a release ahead of Thursday’s visit, the White House took the opportunity to take shots at South Carolina Republicans who voted against the legislation.

“And if most South Carolina Republican Members of Congress had their way, the state would have lost out on over $2.6 billion in infrastructure funding and nearly $1 billion in funding for high-speed internet for South Carolina,” the release states.

Still, Biden said his commitment was for all Americans mentioning reports that the economic help would benefit “red America over blue America.”

“That’s ok with me,” Biden said. “We’re all American. Wherever the need is most. That’s where we should be helping.”

The president took the opportunity to touch on inflation saying it remains one of his top priorities.

“I know we have to do more to bring down inflation,” Biden said.

Despite the seeming victory lap the president took on Thursday, Biden stopped short of declaring a victory over the economy.

“I’m not here to declare victory over the economy,” he said. “I’m here to say we have a plan that’s turning things around quickly.”

Ahead of Biden’s speech, Gov. Henry McMaster took to Twitter with a different take on the growth of South Carolina.

“South Carolina is red hot, with a booming economy, a growing population, and a quality of life unmatched by any state,” McMaster said. “Our prominent role on the national stage has seen two presidential visits to our state within the last six days. Since January 2017, we’ve announced 82,000 new jobs with $33 billion in new capital investment. Our success originates from out people, whose values, faith, patriotism, and work ethic are widely known across the globe.”

Democrats in South Carolina took the opportunity to pile on to Republicans ahead of the visit.

“President Biden passed the American Rescue Plan – no thanks to a single Republican vote – and sent funding across the country to reopen our schools, save over 1,000 South Carolina bars and restaurants, and deliver record job creation,” state Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain said Wednesday. “Next, he worked across the aisle and signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to repair crumbling roads and bridges, deliver clean water to our underrepresented communities, and expand access to affordable internet… And most recently, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act to help lower costs for families and create more good paying jobs.”

South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick responded to Biden’s visit Thursday morning.

“It will be interesting to see if Biden has anything to say about why inflation continues to rise faster than wages, why the border is still being overrun with illegals, or why his Justice Department has two different standards of justice,” McKissick said. “Maybe his handlers will let him take some real, unscreened questions while he’s here, but I doubt it. And with his lousy job performance, I can’t blame them.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.