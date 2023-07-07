Afternoon storms return today, diminish over the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a break from the afternoon storms on Thursday, a return of hit or miss storms is likely later today. Expect a sunny morning which will heat up the temperatures very quickly. Most areas will climb into the 90s before lunch time. The rain chance will pick up this afternoon with scattered showers and storms possible from late this afternoon through the evening hours. Highs will reach the mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches with the peak heat index around 105°. The chance of rain will likely continue past sunset with storms slowly diminishing overnight. There is a slight chance of rain Saturday morning with scattered storms by the afternoon and evening. Less rain is expected by Sunday with highs in the mid 90s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 94.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of PM Storms. High 95.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 89.

