SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Afternoon storms return today, diminish over the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a break from the afternoon storms on Thursday, a return of hit or miss storms is likely later today. Expect a sunny morning which will heat up the temperatures very quickly. Most areas will climb into the 90s before lunch time. The rain chance will pick up this afternoon with scattered showers and storms possible from late this afternoon through the evening hours. Highs will reach the mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches with the peak heat index around 105°. The chance of rain will likely continue past sunset with storms slowly diminishing overnight. There is a slight chance of rain Saturday morning with scattered storms by the afternoon and evening. Less rain is expected by Sunday with highs in the mid 90s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 94.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of PM Storms. High 95.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 89.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wild Adventures roller coaster called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride, going forward along...
Roller coaster riders stuck after ride stalls at Ga. theme park
An Uber driver in Charleston says he received a scam call late at night while driving customers...
Lowcountry Uber drivers targeted in ‘highly sophisticated scams’
A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme...
Kangaroo, alpaca among animals seized from trailer in Moncks Corner
Jenn Drummond was found severely injured in the middle of Woodland Shore Road on June 21.
‘It’s evil what someone has done’: Pleas for info on James Is. woman hurt on road
The 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office announced the arrest of an 18-year-old in a deadly March 5,...
18-year-old in custody in 2021 Beaufort County murder case

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Hot & Humid Friday With Some Pop-Up Storms!
SYNCBAK: Your Friday forecast - clipped version
VIDEO: Your afternoon forecast update