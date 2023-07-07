SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces statewide human trafficking prevention education initiative

Alan Wilson
Alan Wilson(awhitaker@postandcourier.com | Andrew J. Whitaker)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Andrew Fancher
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the launch of “TraffickProofSC,” a statewide human trafficking prevention education initiative.

Officials described TraffickProofSC as the overarching prevention education initiative that will begin with a four-part curriculum specifically for high school students.

Wilson announced the initiative Friday alongside SCETV Interim President and CEO Stephanie Cook, Ph.d., South Carolina First Lady Peggy McMaster, State Task Force leadership and members and State and Local Law Enforcement.

“We are thrilled to be working in partnership with SCETV to develop age-appropriate, trauma-informed curricula for students across our state,” said State Task Force Director Kathryn Moorehead, “As we roll out TraffickProofSC for high school students, we are already planning for the middle school curricula that will be offered later in the year.”

The launch included a backpack giveaway at the Statehouse to highlight the importance of educating young people and their families on the realities of human trafficking.

Officials described TraffickProofSC as the overarching prevention education initiative that will begin with a four-part curriculum specifically for high school students.

“The crime of human trafficking continues to impact young people across our state,” said Wilson, “The State Task Force recognized the critical need to launch a statewide prevention education initiative. Our goal is to prevent the crime from happening while continuing to prosecute those who have committed the crime.”

The high school curriculum will be available beginning September 1st.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Coroner IDs 30-year-old man killed in early-morning shooting
Charleston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man in an ongoing King...
Charleston Police working to identify man in King St. assault investigation
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
All lanes are blocked after a crash on I-526 near mile marker 18, according to the North...
I-526 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

The Charleston County Public Library has been awarded a grant from the Public Library...
Charleston Co. libraries awarded grant to help adults build online skills
Orlando Ramone Sanders, 35, is facing several charges in connection to the trafficking,...
Nearly 400 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Georgetown Co. investigation
Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. jail
Mack Washington, Jr. was found guilty in March of 2014.
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for robbery granted appeal, awaits new trial
Over 1,000 Isle of Palms residents signed a grassroots petition to cap the number of investment...
Isle of Palms petition to cap short-term rentals goes to council