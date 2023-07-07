‘Blown out of proportion’: Supporters back petting zoo owner after animals taken

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former volunteers and friends are backing a petting zoo owner who is accused of leaving his animals alone in a hot metal trailer over the weekend.

Officials say more than 30 animals, including a kangaroo, alpaca, horses and pregnant goats, were rescued from “inhumane living conditions” on Sunday afternoon.

The trailer was found abandoned with a flat tire in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Moncks Corner, according to Capt. Lee Mixon with the Moncks Corner Police Department.

Justin Culley, of Moncks Corner, was cited for inhumane care and treatment of animals, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Culley owns a business called Culley Farms, which is described as a mobile petting zoo, and according to state records, his business is in good standing.

Chelsea Rainwater, a former volunteer with the petting zoo, says Culley always kept the animals clean, safe and hydrated.

“That man loves his animals and when I tell you he loves those animals, if he gets a new animal, he takes like a few days before even naming them because he wants to see their personality and see what they’re like,” Rainwater says.

Culley is denying the allegations, calling it defamation and that he is seeking legal representation.

Culley’s statement, provided Wednesday night, said in part: “We simply had a flat tire on the trailer, plain and simple. The trailer was backed into the shade, jacked up with the tire off and disconnected at Tractor Supply where I felt they would be safe so that I could run around the corner to Mavis Rire. The tire was mounted, balanced and I returned back to the trailer to a nightmarish scene.

The animals were transported to H. O. P. E. Acres Rescue in Bonneau where they are being given medical attention.

Police say one of the rabbits was found dead in the trailer, but they weren’t sure how it died. An additional rabbit died while being transported, according to the rescue.

“Several of the animals that we received were dehydrated, lethargic and with dirty feces on their feet,” President of H.O.P.E Acres Rescue Tracey Sawyer says. “A couple, I’d say maybe a handful, are underweight, emaciated and hungry.”

Sawyer says she received a phone call Sunday afternoon from Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control expressing an urgent need.

“It was a little bit chaotic, but it happened so fast,” she says. “In a matter of an hour, we tripled the number of animals that we are now caring for out here at H.O.P.E Acres.”

Dozens of former customers and friends of Culley’s took to social media to defend his business and what they call his love of animals.

“Based on my experience, all of this is kind of ridiculous,” Rainwater says. “I feel like it’s being very blown out of proportion, and just is very stretched far from the truth.”

The animals will remain in legal custody of Berkeley County until the investigation is complete.

H.O.P.E Acres Rescue typically rescues and rehabilitates neglected and abused horses from across the state, according to H.O.P.E Acres Rescues’ website.

Volunteers rushed to assemble crates, kennels and fences to prepare for the large number of rescue animals taken in.

“Everyone seems to be quite relaxed,” Sawyer says. “Now, everyone’s rehydrated, they’re enjoying their feed and the attention.”

Culley’s full statement can be found below:

Our business is being blasted and our name is being run in the dirt and nobody even knows the situation. We do not abuse our animals, we love our animals with all our heart. Anyone who knows us and sees us regularly knows the care, compassion and effort we put into our animals.

They are clean with shiny coats, well fed and are met with love and joy by everyone around them. We are heart broken because of what has occurred. All of our animals are treated as if they were our children. We take pride in our animals and enjoy sharing the joy of animals with our customers and anyone else who would take the time to spend with them at any event we attend.

The outrageous claims made that our animals were abandoned, malnourished and covered in feces is far from the truth. None of this is true and those who know us know this to be false claims. The situation was twisted and manipulated to make it seem as if we are abusive and neglectful.

We simply had a flat tire on the trailer, plain and simple. The trailer was backed into the shade, jacked up with the tire off and disconnected at Tractor Supply where I felt they would be safe so that I could run around the corner to Mavis tire. The tire was mounted, balanced and I returned back to the trailer to a nightmarish scene.

The animals were not seized, I voluntarily released the animals into their care under a temporary release. They also only took a portion of the animals, leaving us with many of our animals ranging from rabbits and pigs to ducks and chickens along with all of our domestic animals.

Do you think they would leave us with any animals if we were so unfit? You can see from pictures of our animals exactly how well kept and healthy they are, with the exception of the horse who was given to us in even worse condition. We have had her a short period of time and has been on weight-gainer for the last month. We want nothing but the best for our animals but also want to cooperate with the local enforcement.

Our animals will be released back to us. We take pride in what we do, we love what we do and we love our animals with every ounce of our being. We have bonds with our animals that half of you would never understand. We spend more money every week feeding each of them than most people even earn in a week. We devote all of our time and efforts into providing the best environment we possibly can. I know every animals name, their personality their demeanor and could tell you every detail about every single one of them. We would never knowingly gamble with their lives or jeopardize their well-being.

